HC2 Holdings rises 9% after director buys 208,000 shares

Apr. 23, 2021 12:15 PM ETINNOVATE Corp. (VATE)VATEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is up 9.2% on elevated trading volume, a lot of which has been spurred by a large insider purchase.
  • Director and 10% owner Avram Glazer purchased just under 208,000 shares between Tuesday and Thursday this week - part of an arranged 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in March, according to an SEC filing.
  • The move leaves Glazer with indirect ownership of 2.37M shares through an irrevocable exempt trust.
  • That goes along with indirect ownership of 18.98M shares through Lancer Capital, and 33,747 shares directly owned.
