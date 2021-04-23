HC2 Holdings rises 9% after director buys 208,000 shares
Apr. 23, 2021 12:15 PM ETINNOVATE Corp. (VATE)VATEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is up 9.2% on elevated trading volume, a lot of which has been spurred by a large insider purchase.
- Director and 10% owner Avram Glazer purchased just under 208,000 shares between Tuesday and Thursday this week - part of an arranged 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in March, according to an SEC filing.
- The move leaves Glazer with indirect ownership of 2.37M shares through an irrevocable exempt trust.
- That goes along with indirect ownership of 18.98M shares through Lancer Capital, and 33,747 shares directly owned.