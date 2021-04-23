DermTech rises after announcing the launch of early detection test for melanoma
Apr. 23, 2021 12:33 PM ETDermTech, Inc. (DMTK)DMTKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- After trading flat yesterday, DermTech (DMTK +3.1%) has resumed its upward trajectory in apparent reaction to the company’s post-market announcement on the launch of DermTech PLAplus, a second-generation early detection test for melanoma.
- The new test includes TERT (Telomerase Reverse Transcriptase) promoter DNA driver mutation analyses to the current RNA gene expression based Pigmented Lesion Assay (“PLA”) included in the LINC00518 and PRAME tests.
- The combined tests raise the sensitivity from 91% to 97% and keep a negative predictive value of >99% leading to a less than 1% chance of misdiagnosis.
- The launch of PLAplus was delayed last year due to COVID-related supply constraints noted DermTech CEO John Dobak on the company’s recent earnings call.
- “We believe we can further boost the adoption of the PLA with the launch of our PLA plus second-generation test,” Dobak added further.