Swimming-pool firm Latham Group's stock soars 40%+ after IPO prices at bottom of range (update)
Apr. 23, 2021 12:39 PM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)SWIMBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wall Street thinks it’s a fine time to jump into shares of swimming-pool maker Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM), whose stock popped more than 40% Friday on its first trading day after what had seemed like a weak IPO.
- SWIM opened at $24.70 around noon ET on the Nasdaq and rose to as high as $27.77, up 46.2% from the stock’s $19 initial public offering. Although shares later pulled back a bit, they still closed at $27.25, ahead 43.4% for the session.
- The rally came after Latham’s shares priced at the bottom of their expected $19-to-$21 price range.
- The company, which is named after the SWIM’s hometown of Latham, N.Y., bills itself as the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground home swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand.
- Latham wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its net sales rose to $403.4M in 2020, up 26.8% from 2019’s $318M. That helped 2020’s net income shoot up 114.3% to $16M from $7.5M a year earlier:
- Latham sold 20M shares through its IPO, while granting underwriters the option to purchase 3M more for any overallotments.
- The firm wrote in its S-1 that it would have some 120.4M shares following its initial public offering. That valued SWIM at about $2.3B at IPO, or roughly $3.3B after factoring in Friday’s gains.
- SWIM will likely net about $347M from the initial public offering, or about $400M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- As per the S-1, the company intends to use some proceeds to pay off debt. SWIM also wrote that it expects to use other funds to purchase stock from its principal shareholders and an unidentified current employee “who is not an executive officer or director.”
