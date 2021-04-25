Masimo Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETMasimo Corporation (MASI)MASIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $296.21M (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.