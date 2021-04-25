Universal Health Services Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETUniversal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)UHSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.24 (+29.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UHS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.