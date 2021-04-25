Medpace Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETMedpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)MEDPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+40.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.48M (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MEDP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.