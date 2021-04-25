Axalta Coating Systems Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)AXTABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+35.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXTA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.