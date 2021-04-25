Range Resources Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETRange Resources Corporation (RRC)RRCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+550.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $580.87M (-16.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Production of 2,087.4 Mmcfe/d.
- Over the last 2 years, RRC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.