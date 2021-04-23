Check Point Software Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 23, 2021 2:44 PM ETCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)CHKPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $502.93M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Revenue bifurcation: Products and Licenses $110.0M; Security Subscriptions $173.2M; Updates and Maintenance $219.0M
- Expected Non-GAAP operating margin 47.2%
- Expected Billings $460.9M
- Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 6 downward.