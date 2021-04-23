Check Point Software Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $502.93M (+3.5% Y/Y).
  • Revenue bifurcation: Products and Licenses $110.0M; Security Subscriptions $173.2M; Updates and Maintenance $219.0M
  • Expected Non-GAAP operating margin 47.2%
  • Expected Billings $460.9M
  • Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 6 downward.
