OneMain Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)OMFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.15 (compared to $0.24 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $966.11M (-2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OMF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.