NXP Semiconductors Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2021 By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.21 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.56B (+26.7% Y/Y).
- Revenue bifurcation: Automotive $1.22B; Industrial & IoT $531.0M; Mobile $329.8M; Communication Infrastructure & Other $396.2M
- Expected Non-GAAP gross margin 53.5%
- Expected Non-GAAP operating margin 30.2%
- Over the last 2 years, NXPI has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward.