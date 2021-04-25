NXP Semiconductors Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.21 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.56B (+26.7% Y/Y).
  • Revenue bifurcation: Automotive $1.22B; Industrial & IoT $531.0M; Mobile $329.8M; Communication Infrastructure & Other $396.2M
  • Expected Non-GAAP gross margin 53.5%
  • Expected Non-GAAP operating margin 30.2%
  • Over the last 2 years, NXPI has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward.
