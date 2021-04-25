Cadence Design Systems Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)CDNSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+23.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $717.31M (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Revenue bifurcation: Product & Maintenance $667.6M; Services $38.5M
- Expected Non-GAAP operating margin 35.4% vs guidance ~35%.
- Over the last 2 years, CDNS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.