Albemarle settles dispute with Chile over reserves data - Reuters
Apr. 23, 2021 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Chilean regulators have settled a dispute over lithium reserves data with Albemarle (ALB +4.6%), Reuters reports, easing tensions that may have led to the suspension of the miner's permit to expand its operations in Chile.
- Chile's government gave Albemarle its approval in 2016 to raise production from the lithium-rich Atacama salt flat on condition the company prove its reserves could sustain the increased output.
- But Chile's nuclear agency, which also licenses lithium exports, said in January that Albemarle had failed to provide the necessary reserves data, which was a key stipulation in the permit.
- Reuters says the Chilean agency has told Albemarle that it had "thoroughly studied" new reserves data provided by the company and found the report "satisfactory" and in compliance with the terms of the 2016 license.
- Albemarle is "the 800 lb. gorilla in the lithium market" and has capacity coming on at the right time, Evercore ISI said earlier this week in upgrading the stock.