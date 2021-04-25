SS&C Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)SSNCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SS&C (NASDAQ:SSNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSNC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.