Lennox Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 23, 2021 3:10 PM ETLennox International Inc. (LII)LIIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lennox (NYSE:LII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+135.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $790.75M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LII has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.