Packaging Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETPackaging Corporation of America (PKG)PKGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Packaging (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.72B (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PKG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.