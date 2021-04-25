TriNet Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)TNETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- TriNet (NYSE:TNET) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $280.46M (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TNET has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.