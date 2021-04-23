FirstEnergy says in talks with DoJ for deal in bribery probe
Apr. 23, 2021
- FirstEnergy (FE +1.1%) says it is negotiating a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its role in secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to secure a bailout for two Ohio nuclear power plants.
- "We're going to deal with and fully cooperate with the DoJ," FirstEnergy President and CEO Steven Strah said during today's earnings conference call.
- Company officials provided no timeline for reaching a deal but said a loss is likely as a result.
- FirstEnergy first disclosed the negotiations in a 10-Q filed yesterday with the SEC.
- FirstEnergy reported better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings while coming in short on revenues.