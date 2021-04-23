Amgen announces detailed results from positive Phase 3 trial for Otezla in plaque psoriasis

Apr. 23, 2021 By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has announced detailed positive results from the Phase 3 ADVANCE trial that evaluated its PDE4 inhibitor Otezla® (apremilast) in patients with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis.
  • The data were disclosed at the American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience 2021.
  • The placebo-controlled, double-blind study involved 595 patients randomized 1:1 to receive Otezla (n=297) 30 mg twice daily or placebo (n=298) for the first 16 days followed by Otezla for all patients in an open-label extension phase through week 32.
  • The primary endpoint was the percentage of patients with sPGA (static Physician's Global Assessment) response at week 16.
  • 21.6% of Otezla-treated patients have reached the primary endpoint with a statistical significance compared to 4.1% in the placebo arm (p<0.0001). The effect was maintained through week 32, the company said.
  • The experimental therapy has also shown improvements in all secondary endpoints at week 16 with a safety profile consistent with the known adverse events of Otezla.
  • Among the most common treatment-emergent adverse events (≥5%), diarrhea was more frequent (14.3%) followed by headache (12.9%).
  • In May 2020, Amgen announced positive top-line results from the study. The company submitted the supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA in February.
