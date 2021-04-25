Supreme Court appears to rule in favor of scam artists, though Congress may change that
- The Supreme Court earlier this week ruled in a 9-0 decision that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission can't force companies who engage in wrongdoing to to pay back consumers for their ill gotten gains.
- "The Supreme Court ruled in favor of scam artists and dishonest corporations, leaving average Americans to pay for illegal behavior,” acting FTC Chair Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said after the ruling, according to a statement. "We urge Congress to act swiftly to restore and strengthen the powers of the agency so we can make wronged consumers whole.”
- The ruling doesn't totally stop the FTC from obtaining ill gotten profits from companies, but makes the process longer and tedious, according to Anthony P. Badaracco, an antitrust lawyer at Dorsey & Whitney.
- While the FTC may still go after companies where they see potential for huge payoffs in terms of restitution, they likely won't go after smaller fish. The Supreme Court ruling may actually incentivize scammers.
- The decision "does not mean the FTC no longer can obtain equitable monetary relief," Badaracco said. "But it does mean that, under current law, the FTC must first obtain a cease-and-desist order through its own administrative process—and then file a separate claim for monetary relief in court. That is a lengthier, more expensive process."
- Badaracco said the Supreme Court ruling may add a couple of years to the process of getting restitution.
- One analyst saw the ruling as a win for LendingClub (NYSE:LC), which has been a target of at least one FTC inquiry into its business practices in the past. Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey views the ruling as a positive for LendingClub, although he never knew the size of the potential fine regarding the FTC's complaint against LendingClub.
- Badaracco cautions that the ruling is not the end. Congress has been working on legislation that would revise the FTC Act to expressly authorize restitution and disgorgement in cases filed directly in federal district courts.
- "I don't think this is the end of the story," Badaracco told Seeking Alpha in a phone interview. "It's entirely possible in the next year or so Congress will reverse this."
