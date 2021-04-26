Otis Worldwide EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue

  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $3.41B (+14.8% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
  • Adjusted operating margin rate of 15.6% vs. consensus of 15.3%.
  • FY2021 Outlook: Net sales of $13.6B to $13.9B vs. $13.52B; Organic sales up 4 to 6%; Adjusted operating profit up $175M to $215M at actual currency; up $120M to $160M at constant currency; Adjusted EPS $2.78 to $2.84 vs. consensus of $2.74; adjusted effective tax rate of ~29.5%; Free cash flow of $1.35B to $1.45B with conversion of ~120% of GAAP net income
  • Press Release
