Otis Worldwide EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue
Apr. 26, 2021 6:21 AM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)OTISBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $3.41B (+14.8% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
- Adjusted operating margin rate of 15.6% vs. consensus of 15.3%.
- FY2021 Outlook: Net sales of $13.6B to $13.9B vs. $13.52B; Organic sales up 4 to 6%; Adjusted operating profit up $175M to $215M at actual currency; up $120M to $160M at constant currency; Adjusted EPS $2.78 to $2.84 vs. consensus of $2.74; adjusted effective tax rate of ~29.5%; Free cash flow of $1.35B to $1.45B with conversion of ~120% of GAAP net income
- Press Release