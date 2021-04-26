KBR nabs $48.5M Air Force recompete for optoelectronic technology research

Apr. 26, 2021 6:41 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)KBRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) wins $48.5M recompete to support optoelectronic technology research for the U.S Air Force Research Laboratory Sensors Directorate's Optoelectronic Technology Branch (RYDH).
  • Under the contract, KBR will perform analyses of military and commercial developmental devices with emphasis on emerging electronic, plasmonic, electro-optic, and photonic technology, which includes lasers, waveguides, detectors, and focal plane array.
  • KBR will also perform analyses on materials, such as semiconductors, nonlinear crystals, and laser gain media; and more broadly, applications of the subject devices and materials.
  • The work will be performed over a five-year period in Dayton, Ohio.
  • The Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded the cost-plus, fixed fee task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's Multiple Award Contract.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.