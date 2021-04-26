KBR nabs $48.5M Air Force recompete for optoelectronic technology research
Apr. 26, 2021 6:41 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)KBRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) wins $48.5M recompete to support optoelectronic technology research for the U.S Air Force Research Laboratory Sensors Directorate's Optoelectronic Technology Branch (RYDH).
- Under the contract, KBR will perform analyses of military and commercial developmental devices with emphasis on emerging electronic, plasmonic, electro-optic, and photonic technology, which includes lasers, waveguides, detectors, and focal plane array.
- KBR will also perform analyses on materials, such as semiconductors, nonlinear crystals, and laser gain media; and more broadly, applications of the subject devices and materials.
- The work will be performed over a five-year period in Dayton, Ohio.
- The Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded the cost-plus, fixed fee task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's Multiple Award Contract.