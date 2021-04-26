Axsome’s marketing application for AXS-05 accepted by FDA under priority review

  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) has risen ~14.5% in the pre-market after the company announced the FDA acceptance of its New Drug Application (“NDA”) for AXS-05 for the treatment of the major depressive disorder (“MDD”).
  • With the NDA granted priority review by the FDA, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is set for August 22, 2021.
  • “If approved, AXS-05 would be an important new treatment option for the many Americans living with depression,” commented Axsome CEO Herriot Tabuteau.
  • The marketing application is backed by positive results from two randomized, double-blind, controlled trials - the GEMINI and ASCEND trials which involved patients with a confirmed diagnosis of moderate to severe MDD.
  • In GEMINI and ASCEND trials, AXS-05 has demonstrated statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms compared to placebo and active controls, respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.