Axsome’s marketing application for AXS-05 accepted by FDA under priority review
Apr. 26, 2021 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) has risen ~14.5% in the pre-market after the company announced the FDA acceptance of its New Drug Application (“NDA”) for AXS-05 for the treatment of the major depressive disorder (“MDD”).
- With the NDA granted priority review by the FDA, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is set for August 22, 2021.
- “If approved, AXS-05 would be an important new treatment option for the many Americans living with depression,” commented Axsome CEO Herriot Tabuteau.
- The marketing application is backed by positive results from two randomized, double-blind, controlled trials - the GEMINI and ASCEND trials which involved patients with a confirmed diagnosis of moderate to severe MDD.
- In GEMINI and ASCEND trials, AXS-05 has demonstrated statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms compared to placebo and active controls, respectively.