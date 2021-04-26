Frontier Airlines lands mostly bull ratings as analyst coverage begins
Apr. 26, 2021 7:07 AM ETFrontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC)ULCCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Analyst coverage begins on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC).
- Bullish ratings have landed on ULCC from Barclays (Overweight, $26 price target), Evercore ISI (Outperform), UBS (Buy, $24 PT), Citigroup (Buy, $25 PT) and Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $25 PT).
- There are more cautious rating in on ULCC from JPMorgan (Neutral, $20 PT) and Bank of America (Neutral, $22 PT).
- JPMorgan's summary on Frontier: "Frontier Airlines appears well-positioned for what many investors are currently looking for in an airline; a strong skew to the accelerating domestic recovery, an advantageous cost structure, a robust order book, but bereft of the immediate uncertainty accompanying corporate and international recovery. Perhaps most importantly, Frontier’s operations are of the type less likely (note we didn’t say unlikely) to elicit a significantly-hostile competitive response from its larger competitors, which we believe should be top of mind for investors in the ultra-low cost sector."
- BofA's summary on Frontier: "With 90% of its revenues coming from the leisure consumer, Frontier Airlines is exposed to the fastest growing segment of the travel market. In addition, its low cost structure allows the airline to generate profits at lower price points relative to other US airlines, which could prove important as the industry competes for a price sensitive leisure traveler. However, the shares already trade at peak valuations, which keep us Neutral rated on the shares."
- Shares of Frontier are down 2.69% premarket to $20.60 after the IPO priced on April 1 at $19.00