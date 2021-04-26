Kerig Dr Pepper viewed confidently by JPMorgan ahead of earnings
Apr. 26, 2021 7:14 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)KDPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan pushes up estimates on Overweight-rated Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) ahead of the beverage company's earnings report on April 29.
- Analyst Andrea Teixeria: "We have adjusted a few of our underlying assumptions to reflect recent trends in the scanner data through CQ121, commentary from peers, and movements in FX. As such, we are now forecasting Q121 EPS of $0.31 (up from $0.30 previously), which is a penny below the current Bloomberg consensus, while our FY21 estimate moves to $1.60 (from $1.59 previously), which is in line with consensus."
- For the long term, JP believes KDP's strategy of providing beverage occasions that fit consumer needs across multiple channels/formats can drive sustainable long-term profit growth.
- Shares of KDP are down 0.39% in premarket trading at $36.04.
- See all the consensus marks on Keurig Dr Pepper and its history of earnings beats vs. misses.