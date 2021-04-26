Moderna inks COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal with Sanofi
Apr. 26, 2021 7:19 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), SNYMRNA, SNYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has entered into an agreement with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) for fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and supply packaging for up to 200M doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. beginning in September 2021.
- Sanofi will leverage its established manufacturing infrastructure at its site in Ridgefield, NJ.
- MRNA shares down 1.5% premarket trading at $171.00.
- Last week, the EMA approved a new manufacturing filling line for Moderna vaccine at a site in Spain.
- Moderna remains undervalued compared to certain biotechs hurt by growth concerns says Barron’s.