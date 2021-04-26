Moderna inks COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal with Sanofi

Apr. 26, 2021
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has entered into an agreement with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) for fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and supply packaging for up to 200M doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. beginning in September 2021.
  • Sanofi will leverage its established manufacturing infrastructure at its site in Ridgefield, NJ.
  • Last week, the EMA approved a new manufacturing filling line for Moderna vaccine at a site in Spain.
  • Moderna remains undervalued compared to certain biotechs hurt by growth concerns says Barron’s.
