Ant Group reportedly plans zero-interest loans for employees
Apr. 26, 2021 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
- Fintech giant Ant Group (NYSE:BABA) plans to offer zero-interest loans to employees with the loans backed by employee restricted stock options priced according to the company's $150B valuation after its 2018 funding round.
- Bloomberg sources say the Share Economic Rights options will each represent 5.53 shares priced at 195 yuan.
- The loans are meant to boost employee morale, and prevent an exodus, after Chinese regulators pulled Ant's blockbuster IPO late last year. The loan structure means Ant can avoid the formal lending channels.
- Alibaba holds a one-third non-controlling stake in Ant Group.
- Ant Group is currently exploring its options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake, according to reports over the weekend.