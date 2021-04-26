Brunswick gains after Citi turns bullish with marine industry conditions called robust
Apr. 26, 2021 7:24 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)BCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Citi upgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to a Buy rating.
- "With its strategic realignment behind it, Brunswick is flourishing on the top-line and from a margin perspective. We are encouraged by robust marine industry conditions, the inventory restocking cycle (2-3 years), leading margins, and valuation levels in-line with other leisure names rather than at a premium. In addition, a strong economy, low financing rates, and a healthy consumer provide for a favorable backdrop."
- The firm thinks valuation on Brunswick is attractive 16X P/E and 10x EV/EBITDA. The new price target of $125 is based on a 1X-2X premium to where other leisure names trade. The premium is applied due to BC's stronger margins & robust industry backlog.
- Shares of Brunswick are up 1.21% premarket to $105.78. Brunswick is set to report Q1 earnings on April 29.