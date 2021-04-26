Check Point Technologies trades up after first quarter beats
Apr. 26, 2021 7:30 AM ETCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)CHKPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Check Point Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares are up 1.1% pre-market after reporting first quarter beats with revenue up 5% on the year to $508M and EPS up 9% to $1.54.
- Deferred revenue was up 8% on the year to $1.5B.
- Cash flow from operations totaled $375M. Check Point ended the quarter with $4.1B in cash and equivalents.
- “We are pleased with our first quarter 2021 financial results. Revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share were toward the high-end of our guidance with CloudGuard bolstering this success with nice double-digit growth,” says CEO Gil Shwed.
- Press release.