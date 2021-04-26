Brooks Automation to acquire Precise Automation for $70M

  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) trades 3% higher premarket after entering a definitive agreement to acquire Precise Automation, developer of collaborative robots and automation subsytems, for total cash purchase price of ~$70M.
  • Transaction expected to close by April end and is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings.
  • Precise Automation's proprietary technology enables human-robot workflows in a safe and easy-to-use manner, automating processes that could not be addressed practically in the past.
  • Precise Automation's products are used in a variety of end markets including laboratory automation and semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.
  • "Precise provides Brooks with a product offering and technology portfolio that is well positioned to take advantage of the exciting growth opportunities in the collaborative robot market," president & CEO Steve Schwartz commented.
  • Over the past one year, Precise generated $17M in revenues.
  • Co-founders Brian Carlisle and Dr. Bruce Shimano, two industry visionaries with 35+ years each of robotics experience, will join Brooks and continue to lead Precise Automation reporting to Dave Jarzynka, President of the Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group.
