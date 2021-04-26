Nestle looks to buy parts or all of Bountiful Company
- Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) confirms that it is in talks to acquire all or part of Bountiful Company.
- Bountiful operates more than a dozen brands across the world, including Nature’s Bounty, Pure Protein, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, Puritan's Pride, Dr.Organic, Sundown, Ester-C and Met-Rx.
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) backs Bountiful and had been planning to value Bountiful at more than $6B in an upcoming initial public offering, according to a Wall Street Journal report published last Friday.
- As part of a strategy reset, Nestle has been selling off less profitable parts of its portfolio and making a stronger push into health and nutrition under new CEO Mark Schneider.
