I-Mab reports positive topline data from mid-stage trial for olamkicept in ulcerative colitis
Apr. 26, 2021 7:43 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB)IMABBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is trading ~1.9% higher in the pre-market after announcing positive topline results for olamkicept (TJ301) in a phase 2 study (NCT03235752) involving patients with active ulcerative colitis (UC).
- The multi-center, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of intravenously and biweekly administered olamkicept in UC patients.
- One of the first placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept studies to test an IL-6 inhibitor in UC has met both its primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints, the company said.
- Compared to those on placebo, the patients receiving 600 mg olamkicept had seen a significantly higher clinical response rate after 12 weeks of treatment (p=0.032).
- More patients in the 600 mg olamkicept group attained clinical remission and mucosal healing than in placebo (p<0.001), two key secondary endpoints of the study.
- The treatment was well-tolerated with ‘a very acceptable safety profile.’ The detailed data are scheduled to be unveiled this year at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021 in the U.S. in May and at European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation ("ECCO") meeting in July.
