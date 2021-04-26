Ignore the Honeywell pullback, says Baird, citing growth and cyclical recovery
Apr. 26, 2021 7:45 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)HONBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor4 Comments
- "We are buyers of Friday's pullback on Honeywell, as the company is well positioned for both 2H21 recovery and the long-term with several growth initiatives in play," Baird analyst Peter Arment writes in a fresh research note. HON +0.2% premarket.
- "1Q21 results came in well ahead of expectations, which we expect will continue as favorable growth leads to healthy margin expansion in the balance of the year."
- "Heightened demand as SPS and a return to growth in HBT, plus cyclical recoveries set to begin in Aerospace as well as PMT has Honeywell set to exit 2021 firing on all cylinders."
- On Friday, J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa also recommended buying Honeywell shares on any material weakness, saying the quarter was a bit better than expected and noting the company raised the low end of full-year earnings guidance.