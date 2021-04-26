Most Americans hesitant about getting J&J vaccine - Washington Post

Apr. 26, 2021 8:04 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), MRNA, PFEJNJ, MRNA, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor76 Comments
  • About three in four Americans who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine say they would not get the one from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
  • Just 23% said that they would be willing.
  • Among unvaccinated adults, 28% view the J&J vaccine as safe, compared to, respectively, 50% and 53% who view the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccines as safe.
  • Among all adults, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, the safety figures for the J&J, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines are, respectively, 46%, 71%, and 73%.
  • On Friday, the FDA and CDC lifted an 11-day pause on administering the J&J vaccine due to concerns over a rare blood clot.
  • However, some experts are concerned that the pause may have scared some people about the safety of all the shots, further exacerbating the issue of vaccine hesitancy.
  • The poll of around 1000 adults, conducted April 18-21 -- before the pause was lifted -- found that 24% said they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated.
  • J&J shares are up 0.6% to $166.50, Moderna shares are down 1.1% to $171.65, and Pfizer shares are down 0.1% to $38.62 in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.