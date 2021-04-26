Most Americans hesitant about getting J&J vaccine - Washington Post
Apr. 26, 2021 8:04 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), MRNA, PFEJNJ, MRNA, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor76 Comments
- About three in four Americans who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine say they would not get the one from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
- Just 23% said that they would be willing.
- Among unvaccinated adults, 28% view the J&J vaccine as safe, compared to, respectively, 50% and 53% who view the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccines as safe.
- Among all adults, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, the safety figures for the J&J, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines are, respectively, 46%, 71%, and 73%.
- On Friday, the FDA and CDC lifted an 11-day pause on administering the J&J vaccine due to concerns over a rare blood clot.
- However, some experts are concerned that the pause may have scared some people about the safety of all the shots, further exacerbating the issue of vaccine hesitancy.
- The poll of around 1000 adults, conducted April 18-21 -- before the pause was lifted -- found that 24% said they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated.
- J&J shares are up 0.6% to $166.50, Moderna shares are down 1.1% to $171.65, and Pfizer shares are down 0.1% to $38.62 in premarket trading.