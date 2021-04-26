Bitfarms to double installed power capacity in Québec in 2021

Apr. 26, 2021
  • Bitfarms (OTCPK:BFARF) has recently made significant commitments to developing new infrastructure in Québec which includes Cowansville site renovation which will increase in the installed power at the site from 4 MW to 17 MW.
  • The expanded facility will be ready in July 2021.
  • With the completion of the Cowansville expansion, Bitfarms will have successfully developed 82 MW out of its 160 MW of contractual capacity with Hydro Quebec.
  • Also, Bitfarms recently ordered materials, transformers, and electrical equipment to develop a further 66 MW of power capacity in Québec during the remainder of 2021 for a new mining site in Sherbrooke.
  • Cumulatively, Bitfarms is expecting to have 148 MW of installed hydro power mining infrastructure in Quebec by 2021 end.
  • The new infrastructure will be able to support ~21K new generation miners capable of adding ~2.1 EH/s of new production.
  • With scheduled deliveries and miners being rehabilitated, Bitfarms is on track to achieving over 1.7 EH/s during 2021 summer.
  • Last week, Bitfarms received and installed on the same day, 496 MicroBT M31S+ miners which increased operating hashrate to 1.42 EH/s - the largest currently reported in North America by a public company.
