Bitfarms to double installed power capacity in Québec in 2021
Apr. 26, 2021 7:53 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF)BITFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bitfarms (OTCPK:BFARF) has recently made significant commitments to developing new infrastructure in Québec which includes Cowansville site renovation which will increase in the installed power at the site from 4 MW to 17 MW.
- The expanded facility will be ready in July 2021.
- With the completion of the Cowansville expansion, Bitfarms will have successfully developed 82 MW out of its 160 MW of contractual capacity with Hydro Quebec.
- Also, Bitfarms recently ordered materials, transformers, and electrical equipment to develop a further 66 MW of power capacity in Québec during the remainder of 2021 for a new mining site in Sherbrooke.
- Cumulatively, Bitfarms is expecting to have 148 MW of installed hydro power mining infrastructure in Quebec by 2021 end.
- The new infrastructure will be able to support ~21K new generation miners capable of adding ~2.1 EH/s of new production.
- With scheduled deliveries and miners being rehabilitated, Bitfarms is on track to achieving over 1.7 EH/s during 2021 summer.
- Last week, Bitfarms received and installed on the same day, 496 MicroBT M31S+ miners which increased operating hashrate to 1.42 EH/s - the largest currently reported in North America by a public company.