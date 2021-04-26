GameStop execs in line for big payday even after missing performance targets
Apr. 26, 2021 7:53 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)GMEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Separation agreements between GameStop (NYSE:GME) and four top executives have standard provisions for stock awards that could allow the execs to sell their shares amid GME's high trading levels.
- Those execs include CEO George Sherman, who the company announced will step down by July 31. His exit agreement calls for the accelerated vesting of more than 1.1M GameStop shares, which are valued at around $169M as of Friday’s closing price of $151.18. GameStop execs lost some shares after the company missed certain performance targets or the payouts could have been higher.
- Shares of GameStop are up 1.03% premarket to $152.74 after pushing to as high as $483.00 during the Reddit buying frenzy earlier this year.
- Bank of America has a price target of $10 on GameStop.