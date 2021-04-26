Costamare acquires 60% York Capital interest in five 11,000 TEU containerships with long-term charters

Apr. 26, 2021 7:54 AM ETCostamare Inc. (CMRE)CMREBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) has acquired York Capital’s 60% equity interest, on average, in five 11,000 TEU containerships, four of which were built in 2017 and one of which was built in 2016.
  • The vessels currently operate under long-term charters, with four of them expiring in 2031 and the fifth one in 2025.
  • The acquisition has been funded with cash at hand and commercial bank debt provided by leading European and U.S. financial institutions with tenors of up to 10 years.
  • The vessels acquired provides the company with incremental contracted revenues of ~$335M and have a TEU-weighted average time charter duration of 8.9 years.
