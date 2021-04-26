GT Biopharma names Gregory Berk Chief Medical Officer
Apr. 26, 2021 7:56 AM ETGT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP)GTBPBy: SA News Team
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) announces the appointment of Gregory Berk as the company's chief medical officer.
- Berk has served as a director on the company's board since November 2020, and will now resign from the role in conjunction with his new appointment.
- He brings over 30 years of experience and expertise in oncology drug development across medicine, industry and academia.
- Berk joins GT Biopharma's management team from Celularity, where he served as Chief Medical Officer.
- GT Biopharma also names Jeffrey Miller, who has served as the company's Consulting Chief Medical Officer since August 2019, as its Consulting Chief Scientific Officer.
- Shares down more than 3% premarket.