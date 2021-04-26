Albertsons lower despite earnings beat and guidance boost
Apr. 26, 2021 8:01 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)ACIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) expects identical sales in FY22 of -6% to -7.5% and adjusted EBITDA of $3.5B to $3.6B vs. $3.45B consensus. The company also boosts its profit guidance for the full fiscal year to a range of $1.95 to $2.05 for EPS vs. $1.71 consensus.
- CEO outlook: "We have made substantial progress against our strategic priorities, and are still in the early innings of our transformation journey. Looking ahead, we remain committed to further strengthening our relationships with our customers, offering a superior shopping experience and generating value for all stakeholders."
- Albertsons is down 1.62% premarket action to $18.87 after the company topped FQ4 revenue and EPS marks.