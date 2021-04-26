Baudax Bio's Anjeso shows efficacy in pain management for total knee arthroplasty
Apr. 26, 2021 8:04 AM ETBaudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX)BXRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) announces data highlighting the safety and efficacy of preoperative Anjeso (meloxicam) injection in patients undergoing unilateral total knee arthroplasty (TKA) when used within a multimodal analgesic regimen, in the peer-reviewed medical journal Pain Medicine.
- During the 1st 24 hours, Anjeso patients used ~32% less opioids and reported ~22% greater pain reduction relative to placebo treated patients.
- ANJESO-treated patients had a significantly lower Summed Pain Intensity score on the first postsurgical day and throughout their inpatient course (p≤0.0001).
- Significant reductions in opioid use were observed on subsequent days and throughout treatment.
- Mean total opioid use from hour 0-24, 0-48, and 0-72 hours was significantly lower among meloxicam IV compared to placebo (p<0.0001) and from hour 0 through hospital discharge (33.28mg vs. 44.87mg); (p<0.001).
- Anjeso-treated patients had a significantly longer time to first opioid rescue compared to placebo and had lower incidences of all cause hospital readmissions, fewer patients admitted to skilled nursing facilities upon discharge, and fewer emergency room visits, and doctor calls related to pain during the follow-up period.
- The Overall Benefit of Analgesia Scores (OBAS) were also assessed. A lower score indicates better pain management and lower opioid symptom distress.
- The OBAS score was significantly lower for meloxicam IV compared with placebo-treated subjects on the first postoperative day (LS mean [SE] 4.45 [0.360] vs 5.90 [0.375] for meloxicam and placebo, respectively; difference [95% CI], –1.45 [–2.39, –0.51]; P = 0.0027).
- With respect to safety, adverse events (AEs) were primarily mild or moderate in intensity and not related to study treatment, with a higher incidence of AEs reported in the placebo group.