Binance adds MicroStrategy, Apple, Microsoft stock tokens this week
Apr. 26, 2021 8:32 AM ET
- Cryptocurrency asset exchange Binance will list three new stock tokens — MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) — over the next week.
- MSTR tokens are scheduled to launch at 1:30 PM UTC (9:30 AM ET) today, AAPL tokens at the same time on April 28, and MSFT tokens will launch on April 30, Cointelegraph reports.
- They'll only be tradable against Binance's stablecoin BUSD (BNB-USD). The stock tokens, though, aren't available to residents of mainland China, the U.S., Turkey, and other jurisdictions restricted by CM-Equity.
- The stock tokens are "fully backed by a depository portfolio of underlying securities" held by German financial services provider CM-Equity AG, Binance said.
- The company introduced its first stock token, linked to Tesla stock, on April 12.