Coursera higher after rush of bull ratings arrive
Apr. 26, 2021 8:33 AM ETCoursera, Inc. (COUR)COURBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) trades higher after attracting a mix of mostly bull ratings as analyst coverage begins on the online learning platform.
- Bull ratings are in on Coursera from Morgan Stanley (Overweight), D.A. Davidson (Buy, $55 PT), UBS (Buy, $54 PT) and Needham (Buy, $56 PT), while Raymond James is more cautious with an initiation at Market Perform.
- Morgan Stanley's summary on Coursers: "Coursera's strong Consumer platform positions the company to scale its Enterprise and Degrees segments, addressing some of the fastest growing portions of the multi-trillion $ global education market. We see a clear path to 25% LT growth, not in the price."
- Telsey's summary: "We believe Coursera, an online education platform, is in the early stages of multi-year global expansion supported by the industry shift toward online education and its unique business model that attracts learners via a freemium approach, followed by upselling premium content through a revenue share partnership with content providers. Underlying the model is a unified and scalable technology platform that leverages content, data, and machine learning to offer a seamless experience. In 2020, Coursera's ecosystem had ~77MM learners and relationships with ~6,000 organizations, which should expand and fuel growth. These strong trends should support multi-year revenue growth of 20%-30%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% in the long term. We believe Coursera's multi-year global growth command a premium valuation, which is reflected in our 12-month price target of $58, based on applying an EV/sales multiple of ~15x on our 2022 sales forecast of $466MM."
- Needham's summary: "Coursera is a leading online learning platform, enabling millions of learners globally to develop new skills through a variety of content offerings. Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion. With a current EV/sales valuation of ~14x our FY22 estimate, we believe COUR shares set up well to outperform."
- Shares of Coursera are up 1.90% premarket to $47.25. The IPO was priced at $33.
