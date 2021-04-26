Casper Sleep lands bull rating from Wedbush Securities

Apr. 26, 2021 8:47 AM ETCasper Sleep Inc. (CSPR)CSPRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is on watch after Wedbush Securities upgrades the bedding stock to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Neutral. The firm sees a a better path forward for Casper Sleep and upside to the current trading level.
  • "CSPR shares have matched the performance of the Russell 2000 year-to-date, increasing 15% since the beginning of the year. With an attractive relative valuation and a clear and balanced path forward between revenue growth and profitability, we see opportunity."
  • Shares of Casper Sleep are up 0.40% premarket to $9.92. Casper Sleep is down more than 13% over the last month.
  • Casper Sleep isn't due to report earnings until the middle part of May.
