Beijing fined TAL, Gaosi, Koolearn and GSX for false advertising practices

Apr. 26, 2021 8:55 AM ETTAL Education Group (TAL), KLTHF, GOTUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • The recent regulatory scrutiny has sent online educational firm TAL Education Group (TAL, 1.4% premarket), Hong Kong-listed Koolearn Technology Holding (OTCPK:KLTHF), Beijing-based Gaosi Education Group and GSX Techedu (GSX, -2.8% premarket) stocks tumbling.
  • These four firms, including one of the most
    dramatic casualties of a massive sell-off by the family office of Tiger Asia Management founder Bill Hwang Sung-kook, were fined ¥500K ($77K) each for breaching the country’s price law.
  • Pandemic-fuelled the demand for online education, which surpassed 300M users in China by the end of 2020, and the size of the market was more than ¥400B, but recent regulatory scrutiny has impacted online educational stocks.
  • GSX and Koolearn Technology have both lost more than 40% of their value since the beginning of the year and TAL has fallen nearly 14%.
  • Last month, Chinese education companies GSX, Tal Education, New Oriental plunge on reports of new on-line regulations (March 26)
  • Source
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.