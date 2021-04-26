Beijing fined TAL, Gaosi, Koolearn and GSX for false advertising practices
Apr. 26, 2021 8:55 AM ETTAL Education Group (TAL), KLTHF, GOTUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The recent regulatory scrutiny has sent online educational firm TAL Education Group (TAL, 1.4% premarket), Hong Kong-listed Koolearn Technology Holding (OTCPK:KLTHF), Beijing-based Gaosi Education Group and GSX Techedu (GSX, -2.8% premarket) stocks tumbling.
- These four firms, including one of the most dramatic casualties of a massive sell-off by the family office of Tiger Asia Management founder Bill Hwang Sung-kook, were fined ¥500K ($77K) each for breaching the country’s price law.
- Pandemic-fuelled the demand for online education, which surpassed 300M users in China by the end of 2020, and the size of the market was more than ¥400B, but recent regulatory scrutiny has impacted online educational stocks.
- GSX and Koolearn Technology have both lost more than 40% of their value since the beginning of the year and TAL has fallen nearly 14%.
- Last month, Chinese education companies GSX, Tal Education, New Oriental plunge on reports of new on-line regulations (March 26)
