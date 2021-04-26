Code Chain New Continent to acquire Filecoin miner for $79.8M
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) to acquire 100% of Doo Limited, a Filecoin mining service provider, for $79.8M.
- As per the terms, the initial purchase price for Doo is $79.8M, adjustable based on asset appraisal to be paid by the issuance of the Company's common stock.
- The Companies plan to enter into a definitive equity transfer agreement after asset appraisal, and due diligence.
- The price of the common stock will be determined based on the market price as of the date of the definitive equity transfer agreement, and the amount of issuance shall not be more than 19.99% of the Company's outstanding shares.
- Shares +4% premarket.
