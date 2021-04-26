Ooma finance chief to depart
Apr. 26, 2021 8:55 AM ETOoma, Inc. (OOMA)OOMABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) reports that CFO and treasurer Ravi Narula intends to step down from his position in the 2H of the company’s Q2, ending July 31, to pursue other opportunities.
- Ms. Namrata Sabharwal, VP and corporate controller, will assume Mr. Narula’s responsibilities on an interim basis upon his departure.
- Narula and Ooma intends to enter into a consulting agreement that would become effective upon his departure to assist in the transition of his successor.
- Seperately, the Company is reconfirming its previously issued guidance for the FQ1 2022 as well as for the FY 2022 fiscal year and plans to report results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending April 30, on May 27, 2021.