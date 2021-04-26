Best Buy slotted below Lowe's and Floor & Decor in Wedbush's retail rankings

Apr. 26, 2021
  • Wedbush Securities drops Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a Neutral rating from Outperform as it looks toward better opportunities in the retail sector.
  • Analyst Seth Basham: "While we are raising near-term estimates for BBY above consensus based on consumer electronics category strength, we believe that the category will continue to trail home improvement and home furnishings category growth in 2021."
  • The firm assigns a price target of $125 to Best Buy to give shares just a little room to run.
  • Basham and team point to Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) as having more attractive set-ups heading into the retail spending shift during the post-vaccination period.
  • Compare Best Buy, Lowe's and Floor & Decor side by side.
