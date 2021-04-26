Camping World joins hands with BitPay to accept Bitcoin payments
Apr. 26, 2021 8:58 AM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)CWHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- America’s recreation dealer, Camping World (NYSE:CWH) announces it will begin accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for RV purchases through a new partnership with BitPay.
- Through BitPay, it will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and select other cryptocurrencies through a variety of digital wallets.
- The initial launch includes the Chicago, IL and Kenosha, WI locations, but the company plans to expand to all locations that sell RVs and to its ecommerce platforms this summer.
- “As the industry leader, we have a responsibility to adapt to new preferences and elevate the customer experience, whether through the products and services we offer, or in the ways we interact and transact with the customer. Accepting cryptocurrency is simply another part of our vision to make RVing easy in an increasingly digital world.” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman.
- Shares +3.4% pre-market