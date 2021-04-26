UAE fund to buy $1.1B stake in Israeli gas field

Apr. 26, 2021 7:57 AM ETDelek Group Ltd. (DGRLY), CVXDGRLY, DELKYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Abu Dhabi's Mubadala sovereign wealth fund has agreed to a memorandum of understanding to buy Delek Drilling's (OTCPK:DGRLY) 22% stake in the Tamar natural gas field offshore Israel for $1.1B, the biggest such deal since the two countries normalized relations last year.
  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and the Israeli-American company Isramco each own around a third of the Tamar field, which is believed to hold more than 300B cm of gas.
  • Delek Drilling had been required to sell its 22% stake by the end of this year as part of a 2015 gas framework agreement aimed at introducing more competition to the Israeli gas sector.
  • According to recent reports, Chevron rejected overtures to buy Exxon Mobil's stake in Iraq's West Qurna-1 oilfield.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.