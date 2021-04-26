UAE fund to buy $1.1B stake in Israeli gas field
- Abu Dhabi's Mubadala sovereign wealth fund has agreed to a memorandum of understanding to buy Delek Drilling's (OTCPK:DGRLY) 22% stake in the Tamar natural gas field offshore Israel for $1.1B, the biggest such deal since the two countries normalized relations last year.
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and the Israeli-American company Isramco each own around a third of the Tamar field, which is believed to hold more than 300B cm of gas.
- Delek Drilling had been required to sell its 22% stake by the end of this year as part of a 2015 gas framework agreement aimed at introducing more competition to the Israeli gas sector.
- According to recent reports, Chevron rejected overtures to buy Exxon Mobil's stake in Iraq's West Qurna-1 oilfield.