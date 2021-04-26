HCA Healthcare downgraded despite strong Q1 results, LHC Group becomes a new catalyst call; and more in today’s analyst action

  • The anticipated impact on healthcare in a post-pandemic setup has led to contrasting views on two different healthcare providers: HCA Healthcare and LHC Group. Furthermore, several initiations are also included in today’s analyst action.

HCA Healthcare downgraded at Citi

  • Citi analysts Ralph Giacobbe and Jason Cassorla have downgraded HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to neutral from buy.
  • However, noting its solid Q1 2020 results posted they have raised the price target to $215.00 from $191.00 per share indicating a ~6.2% upside to the last close. HCA is trading ~0.7% lower in the pre-market.
  • With a ~93.3% gain in HCA shares over the past 12-month period, the analysts see a balanced risk-reward at the current valuation as they anticipate lower contributions from future COVID-related admissions.
  • At HCA, the percentage of COVID-19 admits to total admits has declined throughout the quarter, Sam Hazen, the company CEO revealed on the Q1 2020 earnings call.

LHC Group generates a new catalyst call at Deutsche Bank

  • Deutsche Bank has opened a new catalyst call on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) with a buy rating. The analyst Justin Bowers predicts a series of favorable revisions to the estimates in the coming months which according to him have not yet been reflected in the consensus.
  • Citing recent data points, the analyst sees a swift recovery in ortho/cardio procedures and notes the stock’s underperformance compared to the Russell Growth 2000 despite the company’s exposure to the recovery in deferred procedures.
  • Notwithstanding his neutral rating on the stock, Seeking Alpha contributor Peter F. Way expects the profits of LHC Group and other home care stocks to rise along with the post-pandemic recovery.

Initiations

  • Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) has added ~2.4% in the pre-market as Bank of America initiates its coverage with a buy rating and the price target of $20.00 apiece indicates a premium of ~20.5% from the previous close.
  • The analyst Tazeen Ahmad and the team highlight the potential of the company’s therapeutic platform for Clonal Neoantigen Targeting T cell therapy (cNeT) calling it a unique and important treatment option, especially in a post-immunotherapy setup.
  • However, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones has a neutral view on the company that went public at the end of March. The IPO was more suited for long-term-hold institutional investors, Jones noted.
  • SVB Leerink has initiated the coverage on Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) with an outperform rating. The price target at $18.00 per share implies ~105.9% upside to the previous close. Viracta shares are trading ~5.7% higher in the pre-market.
  • The company targeting EBV (Epstein-Barr virus)-associated diseases has an oral combination regimen of nanatinostat and valganciclovir as its lead program for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) EBV+ lymphomas.
  • Citing its potential to move into earlier lines of therapy, the analyst predicts a niche for the asset given its efficacy in key lymphomas compared to other late-line therapies.
  • In March, Evercore ISI initiated the coverage on Viracta with an outperform rating calling the company ‘an oncology diamond.’
  • Jefferies analyst Michael Yee has rated Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) a buy with the price target of ~$145.00 per share indicating ~69.9% premium to the last close.
  • With several positive early-stage data sets, the company has de-risked its NK-cell ’off-the-shelf’ cancer platform, the analyst argues expecting further upside to the stock subject to positive data reads in upcoming medical conferences.
  • In February, Fate Therapeutics became a new buy at Bank of America with analysts pointing to the company’s NK-cell-based therapeutic platform.
  • H.C. Wainwright has initiated the coverage on Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) with a buy recommendation. The price target of $62.00 per share indicates a premium of ~79.2% to the previous close.
  • The analyst Robert Burns highlights the company’s focus on underserved patient populations with potentially ‘best-in-class’ experimental therapies and a management team with prior experience at established companies.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones who rates the stock buy notes that the company’s lead asset has shown promise in early-stage trials.
